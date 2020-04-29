Sunday scenes

Cooking every day can be stressful. If you plan to take a break this weekend, then JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is delivering its Sunday brunch home. On the menu are salads, vegetable arancini, shammi kebab, tandoori chicken, biryani and more.

Call 9004616506 or 9831302215 to place order by Saturday 3 pm

Cost Rs 3,000 onwards

