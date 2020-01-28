Sunday's rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injures one

Baghdad: A nighttime rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad injured at least one embassy personnel member, staffers there said on Monday. The two staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, did not specify the injured person’s nationality or the severity of their wounds. They said the rocket slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound.

The US Embassy is within the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the US and Iran, which have played out inside Iraq in recent weeks.

Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound on December 31, smashing the main door and setting fire to the reception area. At least five katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone on Sunday, according to a US military statement.

It was the third rocket attack targeting the US Embassy this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known.

