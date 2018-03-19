Sunderland suspend Darron Gibson for drink driving

Sunderland have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson with immediate effect after he was charged with drink driving



Sunderland have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson with immediate effect after he was charged with drink driving. The Black Cats announced they have launched an investigation into an incident in which the Republic of Ireland international was allegedly involved on Saturday."

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC has suspended Darron Gibson with immediate effect after the player was charged with driving with excess alcohol on Saturday. The club has commenced an investigation into the matter."

CEO Martin Bain added: "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short, then robust action must be taken."

