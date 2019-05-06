Sunidhi Chauhan turns actor behind the mic for Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka

music

Having rendered a track for Chhota Bheem, Sunidhi Chauhan on importance of becoming the character she sings for

Sunidhi Chauhan

Mother to 14-month old Tegh Sonik, Sunidhi Chauhan admits that rendering a song for children in Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka was different this time around. "Since I love animation, I would have taken up this project, whether or not I had a child. But, this time, there was some difference. There's more joy; I see things differently now. [When singing it], I imagined how Tegh would react to it. I showed him the video while feeding him, and he likes it. So, it's a good feeling," she says.

Going full-throttle to ensure she aced every demand of the track, Chauhan talks of a section that had her emulate a Chinese girl, with particular interest. "One person sang it, and then I heard the vocals and ran them through Google [to verify the] pronunciation. Someone close to me who [understands] Korean and Chinese helped me. It was interesting." In a lot of ways, as singers aspire to emulate characters, Chauhan admits that parallels can be drawn between the two arts.

"[Unless you] internalise [a character] the effect won't reach the listener. When a particular singer renders a track, we say, 'Chhoo liya.' That's only because the singer has fully consumed the character, and taken you along. As an artiste, I try my best to become that character, and [accordingly] deliver." It's not a feat she finds difficult since she has the "keeda of acting". "My dad was an actor. So, when I have to imbibe it, it's easier."

