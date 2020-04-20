Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty's Twitter banter cannot be missed for all the cute reasons

In Bollywood, we have some amazing father-daughter duos. And while we often see them dole out surreal goals with their equation, the latest one to do so is actress Athiya Shetty, whose cute Twitter banter with father Suniel Shetty will surely make you smile. Athiya who last featured in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor left everyone raving about her performance and looks like she has also managed to impress her dad with her acting chops.

Recently, when Suniel Shetty shared his video on Twitter asking some creative minds to make a film sitting at home and share it with the actor's company, daughter Athiya applauded this move and expressed her desire to participate in the contest too. On seeing her response, Suniel replied back saying that he would want to act with her in this film. Their adorable chat on Twitter has been loved by many and it is also a cute reflection of the amazing bond they share.

While actor Suniel Shetty has been a part of some amazing films in the past, Athiya too has been impressing with every outing on the big screen. And with her latest performance as Annie in Motichoor Chaknachoor being a highlight, we are sure everyone would look forward to seeing this talented father-daughter duo share the screen space, even if it is for a contest.

