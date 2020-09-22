Search

Suniel Shetty celebrating 45 years of friendship with Jackie Shroff

Updated: 22 September, 2020 08:06 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Reacting to the clip, Jackie Shroff's son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis

Pic courtesy/Suniel Shetty's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Suniel Shetty's Instagram account

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty share a close bond. On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and posted a video of a few moments spent with Jackie. "45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala... @apnabhidu," Suniel wrote.

For an added effect, he inserted the hit title track "I'll be there for you" of the American sitcom, "Friends", in the background. Reacting to the clip, Jackie's son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala ðÂÂ¤... @apnabhidu

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) onSep 21, 2020 at 4:45am PDT

Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty found the video "cutest". Suniel and Jackie have worked together in several films, including "Border" , "Baaz: A Bird In Danger" and "Refugee".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 22 September, 2020 04:50 IST

Tags

suniel shettyjackie shroffbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK