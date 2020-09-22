Suniel Shetty celebrating 45 years of friendship with Jackie Shroff

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty share a close bond. On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and posted a video of a few moments spent with Jackie. "45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala... @apnabhidu," Suniel wrote.

For an added effect, he inserted the hit title track "I'll be there for you" of the American sitcom, "Friends", in the background. Reacting to the clip, Jackie's son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty found the video "cutest". Suniel and Jackie have worked together in several films, including "Border" , "Baaz: A Bird In Danger" and "Refugee".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever