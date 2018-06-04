Suniel Shetty: I can still do action

Suniel Shetty said age is just a number and that he is as fit and strong as he used to be years ago



Suniel Shetty

Action star Suniel Shetty, 56, doesn't see age getting in his way of adding more action-packed movies to his filmography. In a recent interview, he said age is just a number and that he is as fit and strong as he used to be years ago. "Age is just a number and I am fit and strong enough to do action [films], as I was earlier. So, there's no running away from it. That's what my audience expects from me — action and comedy. That's what I am going to deliver," Shetty said.

The last actioner that he featured in, however, didn't fare well at the box-office. Talking about A Gentleman (2017), in which he played an antagonist, he said, "There was a lot of difference between what was narrated to me and what was done. I was very disappointed [with] the way they edited. But then I dug my own grave, so I can't complain. Now, I have got amazing films happening."

Shetty says that his physical prowess was his golden ticket to Bollywood. "I got into cinema owing to my physique. I think I owe everything, [even] my life, to fitness. Even at this age, I am fit and lean. I can play the sport that I want, and train the way I want to."

