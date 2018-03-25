Suniel Shetty: You are killing it Tiger

Suniel Shetty took to social media to praise the rising action star Tiger Shroff for his upcoming film Baaghi 2



Yesteryear actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to praise the rising action star Tiger Shroff for his upcoming film Baaghi 2. After setting a benchmark in action films for Bollywood with Baaghi, Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 is all set to elevate the level of action and thrill in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video showcasing the power packed action stunts of his upcoming film 'Baaghi 2'. Ever since the trailer of Baaaghi 2 released, the action star has been showered with love and appreciation from all quarters. However, Tiger Shroff received a special appreciation from none other than Suniel Shetty.

The yesteryear actor took to Instagram to comment on Tiger Shroff's video saying, "Ur killing it tiger". The trailer has geared up the audience for the daunting experience of the deadly action sequences. There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again.

The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff who carved a place for himself as the action hero with Baaghi is being hailed for his action avatar in Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.

