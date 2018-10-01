Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty to make his Bollywood debut with Telugu film RX 100's remake

bollywood

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will foray into movies with his production, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100

Sajid Nadiadwala with Suniel and Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty's impending foray into Bollywood has garnered much interest. Amidst rumours that Suniel Shetty's son is likely to be launched in the remake of RX 100, producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed to mid-day that he has taken the youngster under his wing.

Speaking about the project for the first time, Nadiadwala said, "I have acquired the remake rights of RX 100 and it will be Ahan's launch vehicle. The movie will release in May 2019. We chose the drama because it has gained a cult status among the youth. I know of youngsters who have watched the movie 10 times."



Ahan Shetty

A sleeper hit at the box office, RX 100 is a Telugu drama revolving around Karthikeya whose relationship with girlfriend Indu takes a dramatic turn when they come clean about their romance to their families.

Taking charge of Ahan's launch vehicle holds special significance for Nadiadwala — his production, Waqt Hamara Hai, was to mark Suniel's debut in movies. However, in a twist of fate, Suniel's Balwaan (1992) released just months before the Nadiadwala venture hit the marquee.

"It's an interesting coincidence that I got to launch Suniel and now, his son too." When asked if there's any truth to rumours that Milan Luthria will be helming the project, he stated, "We are in talks with some directors, but have not decided on one yet."

Also Read: Suniel Shetty: Ahan is far better than me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates