Sunil Arora: Border tensions won't affect general elections

Speaking at the Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunil Arora says LS polls would be held on time

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday said the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan would have no bearing on the upcoming general elections in April-May this year. Arora was responding to a query on whether the polls could be postponed in the wake of the situation post the February 14 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the subsequent Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on terror camps across the border.

Talking to the media at the Yojana Bhawan in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the top poll panel official said, "Elections will be held on time". When asked about the possible notification of the Lok Sabha poll dates, Arora said the media and the country would come to know of it through the "usual press conference", as is the norm.

In the state capital to assess the preparedness of Uttar Pradesh, Arora said the poll panel was committed to holding a "free, fair, peaceful and transparent polls" and that all steps were being taken to ensure this.

"The Election Commission (EC) has a detailed action plan to address issues put to it," the CEC said while referring to the various suggestions, problems and issues shared with it during the meetings with state bureaucrats, police officers and representatives of political parties.

He also trashed the often-asked question on the fairness of the electronic voting machines. "They are fool-proof, as has been proved many times in the past," he added.

