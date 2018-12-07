Sunil Chhetri and wife Sonam ring in marriage anniversary with 'keepy-uppies'

Dec 07, 2018, 11:23 IST | A Correspondent

India football captain Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacherjee celebrated their first wedding anniversary by playing a game of "keepy-uppies".

Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacherjee

India football captain Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacherjee celebrated their first wedding anniversary by playing a game of "keepy-uppies". The couple got married on December 4 last year. Yesterday, Chhetri posted a fun video playing with wife on social media (screen grab above) and wrote: "Brought in the anniversary with a few keepy-uppies. We should be able to celebrate the second one with a football instead of a balloon." Cute, na?

