Sunil Chhetri: Awareness, education can help lessen racism in society

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said racism hurts him and stressed that spreading awareness and educating people over the issue can help lessen racism in the society. "It hurts me like it hurts anyone else. It is bad. But most of the time, it is because of ignorance, it is because of not knowing. If you catch a person when he/she is being racist and talk to them and make them understand, most of the time, they do understand," Chhetri said during a live chat on the Indian Football Team official Facebook page.



"It comes a lot from being ignorant. It actually does not make sense as you are also of some colour, caste and religion, and looking down on someone else, it just does not make any sense. The more people will get aware and educated about it, it will lessen and we need it," he added. Chhetri's remarks come in the backdrop of 'Black Lives Matter' protests that have triggered a fresh discussion over the issue of racism around the world.



'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.



In sports, the discussion around racism kickstarted after former Windies T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy alleged racism during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 Indian Premier League.

