Sunil Chhetri: Boys ready for change

India captain Sunil Chhetri says national football team have started working on their fitness to switch modes as they welcome new coach Igor Stimac

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri yesterday gave a big thumbs up to the appointment of Igor Stimac as head coach, saying that the team will benefit from the experience of the Croatian World Cupper. Stimac, 51, who was part of Croatia's 1998 World Cup squad that finished third in France, was officially announced as head coach of the Indian team. He comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring, and developing football with players back home and internationally.

As a coach, Stimac's major achievement was guiding Croatia to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Finals in Brazil. "I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new boss, @stimac_igor on his appointment as coach of the national team. He brings with him tremendous experience of having coached on some of the biggest stages in football. We will do well to benefit from it," Chhetri said on his Twitter handle. The Indian, 34, who is currently the second highest international goal scorer, said while there was a change of guard at the helm of affairs, the players will continue to give their best.



Igor Stimac

"This will be a process, one towards which we will be giving nothing less than 100%. I have already spoken with the boys from the National team, and we have begun working on our fitness as we will need to switch modes soon," he said. "While there is a change in guard at the helm, what does not change is our desire to keep improving. What I am also assuming won't change is the way all you fans have backed us. Let's all turn to this new chapter together," he added. India's next assignment will be the Kings Cup tournament in Thailand beginning on June 5.

