Sunil Gavaskar lauds talents sprouted from controversial T20 gigs

Bangalore: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar batted for local T20 leagues dotting the country despite allegations of match-fixing and betting surrounding some of them.

In recent days, the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) have come under police investigation.

Gavaskar was speaking to a select media group here on Friday on the sidelines of a discussion, 'Making Sport in India' organised by the Ashwini Sports Foundation (former Indian athlete Ashwini Nachappa is the founder of ASF) together with the Embassy Group.

"Look at the talent that it has provided from the districts," said Gavaskar in defence of the leagues sprouting all across the country. "For example in the KPL, a number of people have come from the interiors who otherwise even the best of Karnataka scouts wouldn't have been able to see. It's the same with TNPL and all the other leagues that are happening. I think these leagues are very, very good. It is giving more talent to Indian cricket, talent which would have otherwise gone

untapped," he added.

Gavaskar was in no way brushing aside the controversies, but just advocating that it should not be a case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Stating that the leagues by themselves are a good thing, the batting great said: "Greed is a thing which no amount of education, no amount of guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human. I would imagine sometimes the circumstances make a player think 'I can get away with it'. But you can't get away because it is so covered by television, every little aspect...you will be exposed as having done something wrong," warned Gavaskar.

