Sunil Gavaskar meets Donald Trump in US

Sunil Gavaskar met Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New York

Sunil Gavaskar and Donald Trump

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar met US President Donald Trump while he was in New York to raise funds and awareness for a charity foundation which provides free surgeries to children with congenital heart defects.

Gavaskar met Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New York.

"Gavaskar utilised the time between the limited-overs and the Test series of the West Indies tour in America to create awareness for the Heart to Heart foundation (h2h). This is in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Kharghar, Mumbai which is providing free surgeries for children with congenital heart defects," it added.

"The iconic batsman participated in multiple fundraising events in New Jersey and Atlanta which raised funds for over 230 surgeries."

