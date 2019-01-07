Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Ravi Shastri's 'blanks' being fired comment

Jan 07, 2019, 08:04 IST | A Correspondent

Sunil Gavaskar hit back at Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's recent comment over "blanks" being fired from another country when his team lost the second Test to Australia at Perth

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Ravi Shastri's 'blanks' being fired comment
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav (left) appeals successfully for a leg before verdict against AustraliaÃ¢Â€Â™s Nathan Lyon on Day Four of the fourth Test in Sydney yesterday. Pic/AFP

Sunil Gavaskar hit back at Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's recent comment over "blanks" being fired from another country when his team lost the second Test to Australia at Perth. Yesterday, Gavaskar's fellow Sony Pix studio expert Murali Kartik spoke about a wake-up call the team got through that Perth defeat which led to Gavaskar asking, "And how did that wake-up call come?"

Gavaskar remarked: "The blanks fired caused the wake-up to save you from the bullets and opposition." Shastri had reacted sarcastically to criticism by saying, "When you are millions of miles away, it is very easy to fire blanks."

Also read: Rishabh Pant is another Adam Gilchrist, says Ricky Ponting

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sunil gavaskarravi shastriindiaaustraliatest cricketcricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK