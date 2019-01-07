Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Ravi Shastri's 'blanks' being fired comment

cricket

Sunil Gavaskar hit back at Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's recent comment over "blanks" being fired from another country when his team lost the second Test to Australia at Perth

Sunil Gavaskar hit back at Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's recent comment over "blanks" being fired from another country when his team lost the second Test to Australia at Perth. Yesterday, Gavaskar's fellow Sony Pix studio expert Murali Kartik spoke about a wake-up call the team got through that Perth defeat which led to Gavaskar asking, "And how did that wake-up call come?"

Gavaskar remarked: "The blanks fired caused the wake-up to save you from the bullets and opposition." Shastri had reacted sarcastically to criticism by saying, "When you are millions of miles away, it is very easy to fire blanks."

