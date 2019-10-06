Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar don't figure in Indian Cricketers' Association electoral list

After voting in their respective state associations, cricketers are now gearing up to vote in the Indian Cricketers' Association, the first-ever players body that will represent them in the BCCI Apex Council and the IPL Governing Council.

While over 1,200 cricketers (international and first-class — men and women) from India have registered themselves, some high profile names are missing from the electoral list that was finalised.

Mumbai, which has a rich legacy of producing cricketers, only 86 first-class cricketers registered before the September 21 deadline. From the 86 cricketers registered, 34 are men. The most notable Mumbai names not on the electoral list are Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan. Other famous names who don't figure in the list are: Sandeep Patil, Vinod Kambli and Ramesh Powar.

Elsewhere, popular cricketers like Sourav Ganguly (Bengal), Yuvraj Singh (Punjab) and Bishen Singh Bedi (Delhi) are also missing from the list.



Sunil Gavaskar

GK Pillai, chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed steering committee, said player registration is an ongoing process. "The players who could not register within the deadline specified can always register later," Pillai told mid-day. Some of the famous Indian cricketers who will be casting their vote [through e-voting] in the ICA elections, scheduled from October 11 to 13, are: Kapil Dev (Haryana), Ravi Shastri, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Lalchand Rajput, Pravin Amre (all Mumbai), MSK Prasad (Andhra), Virender Sehwag (Delhi), VVS Laxman (Hyderabad), Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid (all Karnataka). The ICA will elect a president, secretary, treasurer and two member representatives. One nominee will also be a part of the IPL GC.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates