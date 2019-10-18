MENU

Sunil Gavaskar wants officials to be strict before issuing driving license

Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 07:39 IST | Harit N Joshi | Mumbai

Gavaskar is the commissioner of the T20 tournament that will be played from February 4 to 16

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar spoke on violations of driving rules while launching the Road Safety World Series at St Regis, Lower Parel yesterday.

Gavaskar is the commissioner of the T20 tournament that will be played from February 4 to 16. "We in India tend to ignore how many lives are lost in road accidents.

The rise in accidents is invariably done by professionals like car, bus drivers, truck drivers or your personal drivers. They are the ones causing these accidents. And of course the two wheelers. Wherever they can find a way, they will go," said Gavaskar yesterday.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the authorities to look into the lenient approach in issuing licenses in India. "I would like to take up the issue of licenses. The way the driving licenses are issued without any genuine tests. When I got my license, I used to struggle to reverse and park the car. But the driving instructor said it doesn't matter, I will give you the license if you drive straight. So, that's how I got my license."

