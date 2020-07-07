Sunil Gavaskar's long time wish was to score 50 faster than me in same match: Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian batsman Kris Srikkanth recently recalled some fun moments with his opening partner Sunil Gavaskar during their cricketing days.

On an online chat show, Srikkanth went on to reveal that Sunil Gavaskar's dream was to score a fifty faster than him in the same match. After celebrating & reminiscing India’s great 1983 World Cup victory the whole of last week, this time Star Sports 1 Tamil celebrates some important birthdays of not just iconic players, but some legendary leaders of the game. This week on “Cricket Connected – Aattam Thodarum” Pradeep Muthu along with Hemang Badani & Sadagoppan Ramesh talk about three leaders – Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly & MS Dhoni in a week of special birthday celebrations along with guest appearances from Krishnamachari Srikkanth & Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports 1 Tamil show “Cricket Connected – Aattam Thodarum”, former India batsman Kris Srikkanth spoke about Sunil Gavaskar, who turns a year older on 10th July, "Sunny! Many many happy returns of the day. Dear viewers! Just imagine. I played under the captaincy of a great leader, Sunil Gavaskar and also I got to play as his opening partner. This is all God's grace, nothing else! One of my favorite moments with Sunil Gavaskar is the Madras Test against Pakistan in 1987. It was his last series. He always used to tell me, 'Cheeka! One day I'll definitely score a fifty faster than you in the same match.' Finally, this wish of Sunil became a reality in the Madras Test. I scored a century in that match. But, living up to his words, Sunil was the first to score 50 runs and I reached my 50 one ball later. I can't even believe that Sunil really did this and also, it happened in Chennai. He played aggressively and superbly in that match, and ended up scoring 91 runs."

