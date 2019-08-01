Sunil Grover reveals he was replaced from a TV show that he had shot for
Sunil Grover, who rose to fame with his character Gutthi, has spoken about his struggle and life before Gutthi happened.
Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is now a household name. He is popularly known for a fictional character named Gutthi that he played on a renowned comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. Due to indifferences between the show's host Kapil Sharma and Grover, they parted ways but the character has left a stamp on everyone's minds. The infamous spat between them is still talked about and the audience is still hoping for a possible reunion.
Thereafter, Sunil Grover went on to entertain the audience by doing live shows and performing in his character get-up at various events and award shows. Sunil also acted in Bollywood films with bigwigs like Akshay Kumar in Gabbar Is Back and in Salman Khan's Bharat. Was this road to success an easy one? Did he have a support system in Mumbai? Answering these questions, Sunil spoke to the Instagram page Humans of Bombay and spoke about the hurdles that he came across and how he took his life lightly until things turned worse and gave him a hard reality check.
Talking to Humans of Bombay, Sunil said that he loved acting and has acquired a Masters Degree in Theatre. He also recalled how he was asked to not participate in college drama because the principal thought it would be unfair to others.
Here's the post where Grover penned his experiences:
“I was always good at acting & making people laugh. I remember in 12th grade I took part in a drama competition–the chief guest said that I shouldn’t participate, because it was unfair to the others! After I finished my masters in theatre, I came to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, I only partied. I lived in a posh area, using my savings & some money from home. I’d only earn around Rs.500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon. Eventually I realised that there were many like me, who were ‘superstars’ of their town & ‘strugglers’ here. Soon I had no income & was given a harsh reality check. I was demotivated. But I remembered how my dad wanted to be a radio announcer & even had an offer. But because my granddad was against it, he had to work at a bank & regretted it. I didn’t want to let my dreams go. So I picked up the pieces & rigorously looked for work. But the road was still rocky. Once I’d been selected to act in a TV show–we’d even shot for a few days. But when I stopped getting my time to come on set, I called the team–they said I’d been replaced. At the same time I also started getting work in voiceovers. So when I’d be rejected from TV & films, I had a cushion to fall back upon–something that most didn’t have. I realised how fortunate I was & regained my strength bit by bit. Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India! After that, I got work in radio, TV & films. Soon ‘Gutthi’ happened & in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called on a live show & when I went on stage, the audience was roaring for me! I turned to make sure there wasn’t anyone else, whom they were clapping for–but it was all for me. It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him was smiling & entertained. The young boy who didn’t let failures dim his dreams & overpower his need for victory. So even though I’ve come this far... this young boy has a long way to go.”
Sunil Grover has worked in a parody quiz show, Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain? Grover enacted as the show's host. Apart from this, he has worked in television shows like Gutur Gu, Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Kaun Banega Champu, and many others. Talking about films, he worked in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Heropanti (2014) Baaghi (2016) and many other films since 2008.
