Sunil Grover reveals he was replaced from a TV show that he had shot for

Sunil Grover, who rose to fame with his character Gutthi, has spoken about his struggle and life before Gutthi happened.

The Humans of Bombay's Instagram page shared this photo of Sunil Grover along with the post.

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is now a household name. He is popularly known for a fictional character named Gutthi that he played on a renowned comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. Due to indifferences between the show's host Kapil Sharma and Grover, they parted ways but the character has left a stamp on everyone's minds. The infamous spat between them is still talked about and the audience is still hoping for a possible reunion.

Thereafter, Sunil Grover went on to entertain the audience by doing live shows and performing in his character get-up at various events and award shows. Sunil also acted in Bollywood films with bigwigs like Akshay Kumar in Gabbar Is Back and in Salman Khan's Bharat. Was this road to success an easy one? Did he have a support system in Mumbai? Answering these questions, Sunil spoke to the Instagram page Humans of Bombay and spoke about the hurdles that he came across and how he took his life lightly until things turned worse and gave him a hard reality check.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Sunil said that he loved acting and has acquired a Masters Degree in Theatre. He also recalled how he was asked to not participate in college drama because the principal thought it would be unfair to others.

Here's the post where Grover penned his experiences:

Sunil Grover has worked in a parody quiz show, Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain? Grover enacted as the show's host. Apart from this, he has worked in television shows like Gutur Gu, Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Kaun Banega Champu, and many others. Talking about films, he worked in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Heropanti (2014) Baaghi (2016) and many other films since 2008.

