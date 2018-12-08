Sunil Grover: Happy that Kapil Sharma is getting married

television

Kapil Sharma is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on December 24.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is all set with his forthcoming comedy television show "Kanpur Waale Khuranas", was happy that his former colleague Kapil Sharma is getting married.

Sunil was interacting with the media at the launch of "Kanpur Waale Khuranas" along with his co-actors Aparshakti Khurana, Upasana Singh and Ali Asgar on Friday here.

When Sunil was asked about Kapil's marriage, he said: "I am very happy, I wish him a very happy married life. We have done some really good work togethe, and now he is about to embrace a new journey. I pray he keeps laughing and entertains others too, he is very talented."

Sunil's "Kanpur Waale Khuranas" and Kapil Sharma's upcoming show will go on air at a similar time period.

Talking about the release of both their shows, Sunil said: "It is a matter of immense joy that our show is coming and his is coming too, the more people and shows for the entertainment of the viewers, the less stress they will have to bear. We, as people also have stress amongAus, so our country needs more people who can spread laughter with their work."

"Kanpur Waale Khuranas" features Aparshakti Khurana, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, and many others.

It will go on air from December 15 on Star Plus.

The opening episode of the show will feature "Simmba" director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh.

