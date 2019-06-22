Sunil Grover overwhelmed by all the love coming his way with Bharat

bollywood

Sunil Grover played the role of Vilayti Khan (Salman Khan's best and childhood friend) in Bharat

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover played a pivotal role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of Vilayti Khan (Salman's best and childhood friend) in Bharat. The actor is glad to be a part of the film and has been receiving immense appreciation from everywhere.

Talking about this he says, "I am overwhelmed by the love I am receiving. It's an amazing feeling. In fact, where ever I go people compliment and acknowledge my performance in Bharat. The compliments I am getting now is very different and nicer from the earlier compliments I ever got."

Bharat released on Eid, June 5, and the audience welcomed it with open arms. On the first day itself, Bharat managed to rake in Rs 42.30 crore on day 1 at the box office, pulling in the family crowd. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office.

While the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan also penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

"Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid. It began with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Speaking about Bharat, the movie is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

