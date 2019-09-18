Sunil Grover quashes rumours of his return to The Kapil Sharma Show; calls it 'irritating'

On Saturday, comedian-actor Sunil Grover posted a cryptic tweet, which excited his fans and followers. There were speculations that he is returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil worked on the show as 'Gutthi' and 'Dr. Gulati'. Those characters have become synonymous to Grover.

Ever since Sunil Grover quit the show after his ugly brawl with Kapil Sharma, the latter's show's TRP was affected and there was a lean period and it even shut down. But Kapil's show has bounced back with a bang. Fans are, however, still expecting Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. The Bharat actor's tweet that created confusion was: "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko... [sic]"

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Sunil Grover spoke to Hindustan Times, quashing the rumour of him returning to the show. The comedian said that these baseless speculations are "irritating." He spoke to the publication saying, "I don't know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn't hint anything like that. There's no truth in it at all. It's not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can't make it speculative news."

He further added, "It is all baseless and I don't want to comment on it. It's really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there's something, I myself will reveal."

The Gabbar Singh actor also revealed that he is dubbing for a new project. "There is something interesting that is coming up and I will be announcing it in a few days. It's for the web space and I'm really looking forward to it. That's all I can say."

As per the publication, the channel (Sony) has refused the rumour of Sunil Grover's entry on the show. Speaking about this, the channel said, "There is no news of Sunil Grover's comeback on Kapil's show because Krushna Abhishek, who replaced Sunil in the show, has been very well received by the audience, and his character Sapna is well appreciated. So we are going to continue with that. Apart from Sapna, all the other characters are also doing very well."

