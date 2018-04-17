Sunil Grover roped in for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Chhuriyaan

Sunil Grover will be seen with Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra and television actress Radhika Madan in this film



Sunil Grover bags a Vishal Bhardwaj film. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/whosunilgrover

Popular comedian and television host Sunil Grover has been roped in to play the male lead in National Award winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming comedy-drama, Chhuriyaan. A few days ago, the announcement of Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra and Television show, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Radhika Madan essaying the lead characters in the film.

Sunil Grover is not paired opposite the two lead actresses Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madam, the makers are currently on the lookout for two actors to play their husbands.

Acclaimed actor Vijay Raaz who was last seen working with Vishal Bhardwaj in Dedh Ishqiya (2014), will now be seen as the father of female leads in Chhuriyaan.

Talking about it, director Vishal Bhardwaj says, "I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part."

