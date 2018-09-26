Search

Sunil Grover says he had to unlearn a lot for Pataakha

Sep 26, 2018, 18:38 IST | IANS

The actor has been a part of showbiz for a long time, but his popularity as a comedian grew by leaps and bounds with TV show "Comedy Nights With Kapil"

Sunil Grover says he had to unlearn a lot for Pataakha
Sunil Grover

Popular television personality and actor Sunil Grover says working with National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in "Pataakha" made him learn and unlearn a lot of things about performance.

On his experience of working with Bhardwaj, Sunil told IANS: "As an individual, I had my own approach to play a character. So, initially I was trying to do that. But when I started discussing things with Vishal sir, my approach changed. Sir thinks from a broader perspective, but I was thinking only of my character. "So, working with sir made me think differently. I unlearned a lot to learn new things from sir."

In the film, Sunil essays a Rajasthani character for which he had to learn the dialect. He says it was a task. "Vishal sir's writing is like poetry. So, as a performer, one cannot change words because that tampers the thought. He has written the script very carefully. His use of every single word has some reason. So for me, it was a challenge to match up that level of accuracy." Asked if there is any quality of the character in the film he can relate with, Sunil said: "I have learnt how to make two people fight. Now I really can do that very well if I wish to."

The actor has been a part of showbiz for a long time, but his popularity as a comedian grew by leaps and bounds with TV show "Comedy Nights With Kapil". He had a fallout with co-actor Kapil Sharma. Is there anyone in the entertainment industry he wants to pick a fight with? "No, no, please... I am happy in my space," Sunil promptly replied. "Pataakha" will release on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sunil grovervishal bhardwajbollywood newsentertaintment

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sunny Leone reveals about her biggest asset

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK