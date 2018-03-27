Sunil Grover sells vegetables, calls himself an 'entrepreneur'

Sunil Grover posted a picture on his Instagram account, wherein, he was seeing selling vegetables. The photo has left his fans curious



Comedian Sunil Grover took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him selling vegetables. He captioned the photo as, "Entrepreneurial." Well, what is causing jitters is Grover sharing the photo exactly a day after friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma's show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma went on-air.

Sunil Grover's photo spread like wildfire on social media and gained several likes from the viewers. His fans had different views on the picture. While some were concerned about this action taken by the comedian-actor, some requested him to join Kapil Sharma's show.

Entrepreneurial A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) onMar 24, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

Well, whether this photo is from Sunil's new show, advertisement or any other project is yet to be known.

A few days ago, Sunil revealed on Twitter the reason behind him not joining Kapil's new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. On March 16, Sunil Grover spoke about the fight on Twitter, when one of the users asked him the reason behind not being a part of Kapil's new show. Grover said that he never received a call from Kapil, despite his contact number being the same.

Sunil Grover had also tweeted that he waited for a call from the team but now has signed a new project. This led to a Twitter-war between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil accused Sunil of lying and said that his team and he approached him multiple times. "Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough....Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don"t spread rumors that I didn"t call u (sic)," tweeted Kapil Sharma.

Will Kapil and Sunil ever mend fences? Only time will tell.

