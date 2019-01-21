Sunil Jogi on penning the title track Aaya Re Thackeray

music

"Writing the lyrics for Aaya Re Thackeray was important because I've always respected Thackeray for his honesty," said Sunil Jogi

Balasaheb Thackeray

Sunil Jogi, who wrote the lyrics for the title track of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray biopic, says the late politician was always an inspiration. "Writing the lyrics for this song was important because I've always respected him [Thackeray] for his honesty."



Sunil Jogi

"He made powerful decisions for the welfare of the Hindus and Marathias, but, within him, there was a great artiste and cartoonist," says Jogi, who penned the title track, Aaya Re Thackeray, for the film.

Having interacted with the politician on multiple occasions, Jogi says, "I would open his speech sessions with my poems. He would listen to them, appreciate them and quote lines in his speech. I've known him well, and that made the process of writing this song easy."

