Sunil Tatkare appointed as national general secretary of NCP

Tatkare, whose four-year term as the state unit chief is coming to an end, had told reporters earlier in the day that he didn't want to continue in the post and had asked the party to appoint a new leader

Sunil Tatkare/ File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as one of the national general secretaries. Tatkare, whose four-year term as the state unit chief is coming to an end, had told reporters earlier in the day that he didn't want to continue in the post and had asked the party to appoint a new leader.

A press release issued by party leader Tariq Anwar said Tatkare has been appointed as one of the national general secretaries of the NCP with immediate effect.

Speaking to reporters here, Tatkare had said he had asked the party leadership to appoint a new state unit chief.

"The state unit is all geared up to face elections next year. We have done the groundwork and the party is ready to take off. I have requested the party to nominate a competent leader for the post of state unit chief," he said.

The decision on the new state unit chief will be taken at a meeting of senior leaders chaired by Sharad Pawar in Pune on April 29, NCP sources said.

Also Read: NCP Demands Latur-Beed-Osmanabad Seat From Congress For Council Polls

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates