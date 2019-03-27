Sunita Kapoor birthday bash: Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor gatecrashes 'only ladies affair'

bollywood

Sunita Kapoor rang in her birthday by indulging in a cake-cutting spree. A video of the celebrations was shared by Sanjay Kapoor on Instagram

Sunita Kapoor and family/picture courtesy: Sunita Kapoor's Instagram account

On Monday, Sunita Kapoor turned a year older. She hosted a birthday lunch at a Juhu hotspot. It was a ladies only affair. Hubby Anil Kapoor and brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor decided to gatecrash the party, which had family members and close pals in attendance. Later, Mr Jhakaas insisted on posing with Sunita's girl gang. The party would not be complete without him.

Sunita Kapoor rang in her birthday by indulging in a cake-cutting spree. A video of the celebrations was shared by Sanjay Kapoor on Instagram. Naresh Goyal is seen among the guests.

Despite the crisis, the airline he founded is facing and his recent step down from the board, there was no way he could skip the bash. Anil Kapoor, as well as Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, are said to be close to Goyal.

Sunita Kapoor also shared a family picture from the celebration and captioned it: "We take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone [sic]"

Also Read: Then and now: Anil Kapoor's pic with wife Sunita is breaking the internet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates