Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev posts birthday wish for his ex Karisma Kapoor's children

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur had specially flown in from New Delhi for the kids' special moment. He even took to Twitter to post a sweet message for Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor

Karisma with Samaira, Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur are not letting their divorce come in the way of co-parenting children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj. On Tuesday, Lolo hosted a birthday bash at a Bandra club for Samaira, who turned 14, on March 11, and Kiaan who completed nine on March 12.

Sunjay had specially flown in from New Delhi for the kids' special moment. He even took to Twitter to post a sweet message for his kids.

Happy 14th birthday to my first love #SamairaKapur and Happy 9th birthday to my very own Super Hero #KiaanKapur. Love you guys to the moon and back! #MyRockstars #MyLife #MyWorld pic.twitter.com/C9tIKcQscS — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) March 12, 2019

Not just him, Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev also wished Samaira and Kiaan in the most adorable manner. Sachdev posted warm wishes on Instagram. She called Samaira "princess" and referred to Kiaan "as the apple of our eye."

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were granted a divorce in 2016. But, Sunjay has been granted visitation rights, to meet his kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

On the other side, Priya and Sunjay have a three-month old son, Azarius. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, with ex-husband Vikram Chatwal. Looks like it is one big happy family now.

