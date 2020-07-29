Sunni Board sets up trust for building mosque in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which will oversee construction of a mosque on the land provided by the state government at Dhannipur in Ayodhya.



According to a statement by the board, the trust will have 15 members, including chief trustee Zufar Faruqi, Adnan Farukh Shah, Athar Hussain, Faez Aftab, Mohd Junaid Siddiqui, Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Mohd Rashid, Imran Ahmad and the chief executive officer of the board.



The remaining six members will be co-opted by the trust members, it said.



The formation of the trust for construction of the mosque, interestingly, comes at a time when the 'bhumipujan' of the temple in Ayodhya is barely a week away.

