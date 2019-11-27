Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

"The Board has considered the judgment of the Supreme Court passed in the Babri Masjid case. The Board has reiterated its stand that it will not file any review petition in the Supreme Court," Farooqi said in a press release issued after a meeting of the board attended by seven of its eight members.

Six members present at the meeting were of the view that the review petition should not be filed, he said, adding, "advocate Abdur Razaaq Khan has put in his dissent as he was in favour of filing review petition."

The Sunni board was a main litigant in the Ayodhya case. The meeting also considered whether to accept the five-acre alternative land given by the apex court for building a mosque in Ayodhya, Farooqi said.

"All further action in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, including the issue of five-acre land in Ayodhya, are still in consideration of the board and no decision has yet been taken. The members of the board have asked for more time to formulate their views. As and when any decision is taken, it will be communicated separately," the release said. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has already said a review petition will be filed against the judgment.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday welcomed the Board's decision not to go for a review of the Ayodhya verdict and said it was in national interest and aimed at maintaining national harmony.

