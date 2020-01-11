Sunny days for Kalki! Actress shares sun-kissed pictures while vacationing

French-Indian actor Kalki Koechlin turned 36 on Friday. The actor flaunts her baby bump while vacationing around her birthday. She shared some snapshots on Instagram that were clicked by buddy actor Tilottama Shome. She captioned her pregnancy glow, "Blushing (sic)." The actor's due date is later this month.

From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'A Death in The Gunj' to 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,' Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.

The actor, who is born and brought up in India to French parents, was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and in September 2019 announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Kalki has been strongly voicing her opinion and has never obliged to bend down in front of societal pressure. The actor has kept away from social media and kept her personal life away from the limelight since her divorce.

As the actor turns a year older and wiser, she is now in her third trimester and waiting to welcome her baby and has opted to go for a water birth.

