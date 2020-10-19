Birthday Special: Five most memorable action scenes of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol had a fairly solid debut in 1983 with Betaab, but that tale was more or less a love story. It was only after Rahul Rawail's Arjun in 1985 that he transformed into the new age 'Angry Young Man.' He was the actor often the victim of celluloid corruption and unleashed havoc on the people who dared to wrong him.

As the star turns 64, here are some of his most memorable action scenes that have stayed with fans till date:

1. Arjun (1985)

It's hard to pick just one scene that stands out. There was something breathtaking and breathless about the way Rahul Rawail shot the action in this intense drama. Arjun was a young man who becomes a pawn in a web of lies and deceit. He fought for himself and his family. The film marked the arrival of Sunny Deol, the action star.

2. Ghayal (1990)

Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial debut, much like Arjun, is more than just one action scene. It's the story of a man in search of his elder brother. There's one particular combat scene where Deol nearly explodes. He's exhausted and furious with his hunt and that leads him to multiple breakdowns. It still continues to be one of his most revered and remembered blockbusters.

3. Ghatak (1996)

Ghatak means lethal in English and the narrative justified the name. Deol found himself in the middle of mayhem this time too. His family becomes the target of a notorious criminal and he refuses to step down. Deol being Deol, barges into the villain's den and demolishes his most powerful man without being scathed. It's only to the actor's power that he makes something implausible so invigorating.

4. Gadar- Ek Prem Katha (2001)

It's impossible to forget the moment when Tara Singh uproots a hand-pump. There are two ways to look at this iconic moment, either laugh at the unbelievable staging of the scene or root for the man who wants to take his wife back from Pakistan to India. History shows the nation opted for the latter.

5. Ghayal Once Again (2016)

Sunny Deol returned from where he left in 1990. He was Ajay, now running a news channel and believing in the power of truth. But it's a sin to write a narrative that doesn't give Deol a room to punch and plummet and show what his 'Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath' can do. This time, he was also the director and there's an impressively mounted action set piece where the action starts from a shopping mall and concludes on a train. When it comes to this genre, there are only a few that can rival Sunny Deol.

