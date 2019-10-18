Sunny Deol campaigns for Haryana minister Capt Abhimanyu, delivers film dialogues to woo voters

Chandigarh: BJP's Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday delivered some famous dialogues from his hit films to seek votes for Haryana Minister Capt Abhimanyu, who is seeking re-election from Narnaund in Hisar district. He appealed to people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the October 21 assembly polls.

"This time I have come with folded hands to seek your blessings for Captain (Abhimanyu). As I say 'tarikh-par-tarikh' (dates after dates), but remember the October 21 'tarikh' (date), remember we have to make him victorious," Deol said while addressing a poll gathering in Narnaund.

"I am overwhelmed by your love. We will always remain connected with you. I have come here for Captain (Abhimanyu). He helped me in Gurdaspur and gave me encouragement as I am new in this field (politics). Now, it is his turn and I have come here to give him a boost," the Gurdaspur MP said. The actor then proceeded to deliver his iconic dialogue from the film 'Gadar' to hail the country -- 'Hindustan zindabad tha, hai aur rahega'.

