Sunny Deol: Can still do more than youngsters

bollywood

Set to play to his physical strength in the actioner, Blank, Sunny Deol on returning to a genre he can never tire of

Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia and Karan Deol

Inarguably among the lot of stars who shaped the way the action genre was perceived in Bollywood, Sunny Deol says that three decades into his career, he can still give the younger lot of actors a run for their money when packing in a punch. "I am not tired of doing action," says Deol, 62, whose upcoming actioner Blank, sees him sprint, kick and punch with the same zest that he had years ago.

"I have never taken numbers seriously, be it my age, or box-office figures. Physically, I can do more than a youngster can. When people give me so much respect, I begin to question myself because I still have a lot to do. I love playing sports, which is similar to doing stunts. The action comes naturally to me. So, I don't think age will keep me from it."

Blank follows the story of a suicide bomber — played by Karan Kapadia — and sees him as an ATS chief roped in to prevent the bombing. Even though it was being helmed by Behzad Khambata, a debutant director, Deol says he knew the film held promise as soon as he read the script. "Having been in the industry for so many years, I can decipher if a script is good. When Behzad approached me, I was intrigued by the plot. I liked the way he discussed the details of each character. He was nervous, initially, but I created an ambience that made all comfortable."

Even as he continues to pursue his acting ambitions, the father to Karan Deol had dedicatedly trained his focus on his son's debut vehicle, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, a while ago. Stepping in to direct the offering, the veteran actor says a romantic film was an ideal selection for Karan's first project since it captures the raw emotions of newbies. "There is a certain vulnerability in young kids, and capturing it in a romantic film is ideal since those emotions may be lost as they move on to do other films. Also, there's more than romance that this film offers."

Also Read: Sunny Deol: Action has never troubled me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates