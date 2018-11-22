Sunny Deol: I focus more on character than genre

bollywood

Sunny Deol's next Bhaiaji Superhit, which also features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, and Ameesha Patel among others, is releasing on November 23

National award-winning Bollywood actor Sunny Deol who is coming up with a new film Bhaiaji Superhit says that though he has a tag of an action hero, he does not choose a script based on genre but character and story.

Asked about Bhaiaji Superhit, an action comedy, Deol told IANS, "I focus more on the character than any genre because the film is about storytelling. If the story is good, the character is well written, I go for it."

Set in Varanasi, the story of the film revolves around 'bhaiaji' who wants to be an actor in Hindi cinema.

Deol, who had a great time shooting the film, said, "Since we worked with good actors in the film, every scene turned out right. When good actors collaborate things become interesting."

