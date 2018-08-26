Sunny Deol: Not getting scripts that will challenge me as an actor

bollywood

Sunny Deol believes that audiences are forgiving and his past work will continue to draw support for him

Sunny Deol

His recent filmography may have fallen short on people's expectations, but actor Sunny Deol believes that audiences are forgiving and his past work will continue to draw support for him.

After being one of the reigning stars of the 90s, the actor is having a dry spell as films like "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2", "Singh Saab the Great", "Dishkiyaoon", "Ghayal Once Again" and "Poster Boys" turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

"I have not delivered a greater successful film for a very long time. My last massive hit was 'Gadar'. But the kind of work that I have done over the years has made the audience love us even now.

"The love, acceptance and appreciation from people even now has to do with the work that I have done in the past. There is a void now somewhere and I hope things turn positive," Sunny told PTI.

Back in the 90s, Sunny was perceived as the intense, action star but he did not cash in on the image, despite the audiences still fondly remembering him for his performances in the films such as "Ghayal", "Damini", "Himmat" and "Jeet".

"I am not someone who would capitalise on something. I rather go by the subject and the role. I have not been getting roles that will take me notches higher as an actor. I haven't come across something like that. I am always hunting for good subjects to do rather than waiting for subjects to come to you," he says.

At 61, Sunny is clueless as to why filmmakers are not approaching him with good scripts.

"I have always done cinema by myself only ever since I started. I don't hold it (against anyone) ..I hope to come across interesting ideas and collaborate with people who bring out the best in me," he says.

With such testing times around him, Sunny is completely aware of the difficulties that he has to face while walking on this journey.

"Maybe I enjoy this difficulty. As I want to do things myself, I am hoping, the two subjects, which I have in my hand are hard-hitting films and they are something I have liked. I hope this will make things move ahead."

He asserts that today the criteria is to make money and everyone wants to play safe.

"In our country, the main target in any profession is (to make) money and then what they want to do. I was never driven by money but I knew money comes when you do good work." And his intent, he says, has always been to do good yet different kind of work.

He is currently busy promoting "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" that reunites him with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby. The film is slated to release on August 31.

