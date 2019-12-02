MENU
Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Dholakia attend Betty Kapadia's funeral

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 08:01 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's mother was admitted to a Khar hospital for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

Akshay Kumar. Pics/Datta Kumbhar, Yogen Shah
Dimple Kapadia's mother, Betty, passed away on Saturday. Shewas laid to rest at the Four Bungalows kabrastan, Andheri, yesterday. She was 80.

Betty Kapadia
The veteran actor's mother was admitted to a Khar hospital for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

Karan Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna
In October, Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday was celebrated by her family at Shillim. Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor and Rahul Dholakia attended the funeral.

Rishi Kapoor
Sunny Deol
Dimple Kapadia
