Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Dholakia attend Betty Kapadia's funeral

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dimple Kapadia's mother, Betty, passed away on Saturday. Shewas laid to rest at the Four Bungalows kabrastan, Andheri, yesterday. She was 80.



Betty Kapadia

The veteran actor's mother was admitted to a Khar hospital for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.



Karan Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna

In October, Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday was celebrated by her family at Shillim. Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor and Rahul Dholakia attended the funeral.



Rishi Kapoor



Sunny Deol



Dimple Kapadia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates