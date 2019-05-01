Sunny Deol selects politics over picture? Movie delayed once again

bollywood

With Sunny Deol contesting the ongoing election, sources say actor's long-in-the-works actioner with Santoshi delayed once again

Sunny Deol

All was well in Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's world last year, when the duo ended their 16-year-long feud and decided to revive the director's dream project, Fateh Singh. Glad to reunite with his favourite director, Deol had told mid-day, "The film is in a similar space as what Santoshi and I have done in the past. I can't divulge too many details at this point." Revolving around a Sikh warrior, the action drama was to go on floors in June. However, sources suggest that the long-in-the-works project has hit another roadblock with the leading man actively pursuing his political ambitions.



Rajkumar Santoshi

A source reveals, "Many people were surprised when Sunny suddenly announced that he is joining the BJP. The actor has filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur constituency, which has been a stronghold of the party. If he wins the election, he may have to put his acting commitment on hold for a while. Santoshi had already started the pre-production for the film since he was hoping to roll by June. With the recent turn of events, it is likely that the film won't kick off before year-end."

His plunge into politics aside, Deol's launchpad for son Karan, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, may prove to be another deterrent. "He is yet to finish the patchwork of the love story. Only after that will he concentrate on his acting assignments." Santoshi remained unavailable for comment.

