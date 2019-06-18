Sunny Deol takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

national

Sunny Deol

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Deol, who bagged the Gurdaspur seat for the BJP, received a long round of applause from parliamentarians as he made his way to the mic to read the oath. The 62-year-old, dressed in a white shirt, black coat, and trousers, took the oath in English.

"I Sunny Deol been elected a member of the House of the People do swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and that I will faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about to enter," the actor read out.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Parliament, Deol also sported big silver sunglasses and was swarmed by media persons.

Congratulatory messages from friends and family had poured in for Deol after he scored a thumping win in the national elections on May 23.

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

He had joined the BJP on April 23, this year. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. After Khanna's demise in April 2017 by-polls were held and the seat went to Congress' Jakhar.

Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP and his wife Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for the party for a second consecutive term in the national elections.

