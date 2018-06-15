Sunny Deol to Bobby Deol: May Race 3 be blessed with historical success

Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem

Actor Sunny Deol has wished his younger brother Bobby for his latest release Race 3 and hopes the film is a historical success like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was for him. "My little brother, all the best. 17 years ago 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released on this day. May 'Race 3' be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team," he tweeted along side a photograph of Bobby.

Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

