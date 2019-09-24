Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol fails to create Son-sunny

Despite it being a three-way clash at the box office last Friday, not one offering managed to appease viewers significantly. As Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor recorded dismal earnings, it was Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film that recorded the highest figure, collecting Rs 3.75 crore over three days of its release. Lagging behind by a fair margin was Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam, which collected Rs 2.95 crore, as Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan's cricket drama clocked in Rs 2.30 crore.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says the lukewarm response was not unexpected owing to the lackadaisical reactions that the films' trailers received. "Apart from the trailers, the negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth publicity further prevented people from turning up at cinema halls. Even as Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas recorded the highest figure among the three films, it is also the most expensive among the lot, in terms of its production value."

That previous weeks' releases Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl have won the hearts of cinephiles and critics implies that viewers would still prefer these offerings over the new releases, suggests trade-pundit Girish Wankhede. "This week, both Chhichhore and Dream Girl have performed even better than in the past week. All the three new releases look dated, and hence viewers have rejected it."

While the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer has earned Rs 125.2 crore, Khurrana's film, at Rs 97.65 crore, is steadily marching towards the Rs 100- crore club.

