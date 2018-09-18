Sunil Gavaskar reveals reason for his famous 1984 moustache

cricket

Gavaskar explained: Matches used to start very early and I liked my sleep. Like most of us, I wanted to sleep five extra minutes. I didn't have to shave my moustache so I could sleep those extra five minutes

Sunil Gavaskar (circled) with the Ranji Trophy-winning Bombay team in 1984

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar's moustache became quite a style statement during the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup played at Sharjah, UAE in 1984. It was also the first time that India won a tournament under Gavaskar's captaincy. India won both their matches in the tournament.

Speaking at India Today's Salaam Cricket 2018, he disclosed that he decided to sport a moustache in order to get some more sleep. Gavaskar explained: "Matches used to start very early and I liked my sleep. Like most of us, I wanted to sleep five extra minutes. I didn't have to shave my moustache so I could sleep those extra five minutes."

Sunil Gavaskar is a former Indian international cricketer who played from the early 1970s to late 1980s for the Bombay cricket team and Indian national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batsmen and best opening batsmen in Test cricket history, Gavaskar set world records during his career for the most Test runs and most Test centuries scored by any batsman.

He held the record of 34 Test centuries for almost two decades before it was broken by Sachin Tendulkar in December 2005. He was the first person to score centuries in both innings of a Test match three times. He was the first Test batsman to score 10,000 Test Runs in a Career and now stands at number 12 on the group of 13 players with 10,000+ Test Runs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates