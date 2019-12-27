Sunny Hinduja happy with Mardaani 2's success

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The new Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 has been doing brisk business at the multiplexes and Sunny Hinduja, who has managed to grab eyeballs with a cameo, is extremely happy. "My character in the film is that of a crude and corrupt politician who does anything and everything to stay in power. It is a cameo. Looking at the current state of the nation, this film is a need of the hour and it has been rightly conveyed that every girl/woman can be Mardaani," Sunny said.

Inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, Mardaani 2 sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist. Apart from Mardaani 2, Sunny was also recently seen in the web show The Family Man.

On receiving compliments for both the projects, he added: "It is an amazing feeling, receiving so much love from so many people! I am really happy and in complete gratitude."

