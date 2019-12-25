Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali's face off at Indian Idol season 11

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, Indian idol season 11 would be bombarded with talent as singing superstars of two seasons would be coming together and sharing the stage for this musical night. The most anticipated face off would happen ,when Season 10 winner the sensational singer Salman Ali will perform with Indian Idol Season 11 powerhouse of talent Sunny Hindustani.

It would be great to see how these two gifted talents would make the entire set of Indian Idol go gala over their performance.

Last week, Indian Idol had paid tribute to Kishore Kumar and contestants sang songs of the late playback sensation Kishore Kumar. His wife's wife Leena Chandravarkar was the special guest of the episode along with sons Amit and Sumit Kumar. In the episode, Sunny Hindustani performed Kishore Kumar's unforgettable number Mere naina saawan bhado from Shakti Samanta's 1976 release Mehbooba, starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini. Amit was so impressed by Sunny's talent that he immediately signed the young singer for a song, to be recorded in his new music studio that is set to open in 2020.

