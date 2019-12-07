Sunny Kaushal & Rukshar Dhillon announce the release of their film, Bhangra Paa Le, in the most unique way

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fans of Salman and Shahrukh were in for a special treat when newcomers sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon from Bhangra Paa Le danced their hearts out outside Galaxy and Mannat. Cult movie Karan Arjun had a blockbuster song by the name Bhangra Paa Le, from which the film's title is inspired. The lead pair, Sunny and Rukshar did an impromptu flash mob outside the Karan Arjun aka Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's residence, Mannat, and Galaxy.

They even went on to seek the blessing of the 2 superstars for their movie. With the help of this one of its kind flash mob, the lead pair celebrated their release date announcement. Interestingly, Bhangra Paa Le is now releasing on 3rd January 2020, a month when Karan Arjun will complete 25 years.

After this one of a kind tribute, the video has gone viral, and fans of the superstars have been showering praises. While the flash mob was being performed, it attracted such a huge audience that the lead pair ended up getting arrested. The video has gotten an equally great response online and has piqued interest around the film. The audience, media, and trade gave a thumbs up to the video and were all praise for the unique announcement. Take a look:

Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon starrer Bhangra Paa Le promises a unique presentation of Bhangra and iconic dance form, and after ABCD, it is being called another interesting dance franchise by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film has been directed by Sneha Taurani, who is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani and produced under the banner of RSVP films. Bhangra Paa Le is all set to hit the screens on January 3, 2020.

