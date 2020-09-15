Sunny Kaushal and Neha Kakkar shoot for a music video with additional preventive measures

Where movie shoots are beginning, one schedule at a time, producer Bhushan Kumar has managed to film two music videos amid the current restrictions. A week after the shoot of Jubin Nautiyal's yet-untitled single in Udaipur that saw five crew members testing COVID-19 positive, the makers were more vigilant as they filmed Taaron ke sheher over three days in Delhi. The single features actor Sunny Kaushal and singer Neha Kakkar.

A team of 35 headed to Delhi on September 5. Upon their arrival in the capital, the cast and crew were tested for the virus and found to be negative. "T-Series wanted director Arvindr Khera to helm the single as he has shot some music videos in the past two months without hiccups, and hence, is more familiar with the process of filming in the post-pandemic world. As a precautionary measure, the director divided the three-day stint between leads Sunny and Neha, and the background dancers, thus minimising contact. Only the leads and a handful of unit members reported to work on the first day, and filmed their portions over an eight-hour shift. The next two days were dedicated to the background dancers," reveals a source. After the director called it a wrap on the project, the entire team underwent a COVID-19 test again before they could board the flight to Mumbai.

Kaushal, who was growing restless during the stay-at-home period, says, "This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown; it was fun to be back on set." Kakkar, who has rendered the track with Nautiyal, believes the romantic number will tug at listeners' heartstrings. "I was excited to feature in the video with Sunny," she chimes in.

