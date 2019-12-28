Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon of Bhangra Paa Le visit Golden temple

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Bhangra Paa Le are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the Punjabi tadka in the film. Recently, the cast visited Wagah Border and Golden Temple in Amritsar with the director of the film, Sneha Taurani and the team.

During the northern winters, actors Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon visited Amritsar. Earlier, the cast had visited Chandigarh, and this time, to seek the blessings of the almighty, they paid a visit to the Golden temple followed by the distinguished Wagah Border.

In the film, Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon will be seen competing with each other by dancing their hearts out. The leading actors are on a promotional spree just as the release inches closer. With the young audience demanding more dance-oriented and spirited films, RSVP's upcoming film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi Tadka.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 3, 2020.

