Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon's film Bhangraa Paa Le's title track to be out soon

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is coming up with the dance franchise, Bhangra Paa Le, with Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The makers have shared a teaser of the title track announcing that the first song Bhangra Paa Le will be out soon!

Taking to the social media handle the makers shared, "Dance Mode. BhangraPaaLe, title track, out soon! #MandyGill #MudassarKhan”.

Packed with elements of romance and showcasing transitions between the past and present time period, Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.

The trailer which was released last month takes the audience on the visual tour of dance, drama, competition and above everything, the film is about the dance form Bhangara which is already winning hearts. Earlier, looking at the zestful video, celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar amongst others reacted on the video showing their love and excitement for the trailer.

The film revolves around college rivalry between the characters, Jaggi and Simi as they prepare for an international dance competition.

Presented by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sneha Taurani. The film stars Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon and is slated to release on 1st November 2020.